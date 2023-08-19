Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.18 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

