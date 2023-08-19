Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.04

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.04 and traded as low as $67.14. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 29,799 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMADY
Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Amadeus IT Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Amadeus IT Group’s payout ratio is 79.49%.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amadeus IT Group
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.