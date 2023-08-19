Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.04

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.04 and traded as low as $67.14. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 29,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Amadeus IT Group’s payout ratio is 79.49%.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

