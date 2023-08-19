Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $10,648,020 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.11. 23,627,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,872,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.