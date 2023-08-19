Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $128.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,627,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,872,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $10,648,020. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.