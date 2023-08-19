Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.