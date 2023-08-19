Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 4.50%.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
