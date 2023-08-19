Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Trading Down 3.7%

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,055 ($26.07) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($26.13). 24,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 95,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,140 ($27.15).

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £877.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,410.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,171.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim Butters sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($27.65), for a total transaction of £248,520 ($315,260.69). 27.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

