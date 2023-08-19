Allstate Corp Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $374.81 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

