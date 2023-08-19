Allstate Corp Sells 41,207 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,087,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.