Allstate Corp Sells 27,493 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,493 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

