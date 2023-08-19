Allstate Corp Sells 18,951 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.64. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

