Allstate Corp Sells 13,654 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $277.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

