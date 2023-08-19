Allstate Corp Sells 12,705 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

