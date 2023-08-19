Allstate Corp Sells 11,790 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $325.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.38 and its 200 day moving average is $336.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

