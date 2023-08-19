Allstate Corp Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $186.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

