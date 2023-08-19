Allstate Corp Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

NYSE ETN opened at $214.65 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.10 and a 200-day moving average of $182.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

