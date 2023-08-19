Allstate Corp Cuts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,922 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

SBRA stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

