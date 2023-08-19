AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. SVB Securities increased their price objective on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 7th.
In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,984.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 2,930,870 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,990,762.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,635,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,382,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,984.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $88,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
