Alicia Allen Sells 3,313 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,327.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alicia Allen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00.
- On Friday, June 16th, Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50.
Dynatrace stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,149. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after buying an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
