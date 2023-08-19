Alicia Allen Sells 3,313 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,327.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 17th, Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,149. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after buying an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

