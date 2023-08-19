Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,038 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Airbnb worth $94,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.06 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

