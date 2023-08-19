Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James cut Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 512.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,497 shares of company stock worth $3,616,683 in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

