AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,565,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

AGCO Stock Down 1.8 %

AGCO stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.86.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.