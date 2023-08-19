AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $60.79 million during the quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

