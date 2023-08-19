aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $175.13 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $175.13 million and $4.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002732 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001222 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,204,127 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

