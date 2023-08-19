Aegon (AEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1528 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13.

Aegon has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Aegon Stock Performance

Aegon stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

