Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $0.90 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.38.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.