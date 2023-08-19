Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 12239004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,760.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

