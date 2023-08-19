Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

