Adam Samuel Gusky Buys 1,000 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adam Samuel Gusky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 1 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13.20.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 6 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $76.80.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 137 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,787.85.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Adam Samuel Gusky bought 1 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $12.90.
RAND opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.29. Rand Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
