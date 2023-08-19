Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,913 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $302.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.44. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

