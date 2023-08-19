AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,070,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.14. 4,050,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

