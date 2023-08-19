A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,578.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

