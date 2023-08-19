8,915 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

