700 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $248.20 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays increased their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.10.

Get Our Latest Report on MKTX

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.