60,415 Shares in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of NewtekOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $35,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NewtekOne

NewtekOne Trading Up 0.3 %

NEWT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 137,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.