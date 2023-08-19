523 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $499,988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.