4,358 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.95 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

