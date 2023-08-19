3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Raised by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $100.01 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $145.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

