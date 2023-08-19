3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $145.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.