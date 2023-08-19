3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.45

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1043327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 76.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in 3D Systems by 98,045.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 833,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

