209,958 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.