1,609 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

