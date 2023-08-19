15,113 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

