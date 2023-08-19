1,160 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.79 and a 200-day moving average of $276.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -150.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,633,520. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $380.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.