Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $90.00

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 2044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.17).

Zytronic Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.93.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

