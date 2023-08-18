Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stake Cut by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.