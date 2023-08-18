Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.67.

ZTS stock opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average of $172.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 25.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

