Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Cut by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Shares of ZTS opened at $182.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

