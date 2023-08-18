Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 965 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.67. 421,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,435. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.