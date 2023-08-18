Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,397,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,477,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

