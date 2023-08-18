Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $8.09 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after buying an additional 1,345,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 53.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,419,000 after buying an additional 666,737 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.29. 417,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,975. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

